Coronavirus health alert for Whitsunday flight

PASSENGERS who may have come into close contact with a coronavirus patient on a flight to Hamilton Island are being urged to contact a doctor immediately.

Today Queensland Health listed the flight from Brisbane Airport into the region to the growing list of contact tracing alerts.

Some passengers on-board Virgin flight VA1497, which landed at Hamilton Island on Sunday March 15, are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and contact a doctor immediately if they become unwell.

The seat numbers of passengers who may have been in close contact with the confirmed case are no longer listed in the Queensland Health alerts.

The department has been contacted about this change.

This is the second flight into Hamilton Island on Sunday March 15 have been subject to contact tracing.

Another flight from Brisbane to Mackay on Monday March 9 was also monitored health officials.

If you were on the relevant flights, please contact 13 HEALTH immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

