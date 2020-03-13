CORONAVIRUS: How local schools will be impacted

The South Burnett Times will be tracking updates regarding school closures due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus in our region.

DUE TO news of mass gatherings being cancelled in Queensland and a confirmed case of coronavirus in Kingaroy – it has come in to question whether schools will be running as normal next week.

Mass gatherings of more than 500 people – like sporting games, concerts, and festivals – will be banned from this Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus across Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has just announced.

According to Queensland Health there has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Kingaroy.

According to a spokesperson from Queensland’s Department of Education schools are being considered amid the coronavirus frenzy.

“Queensland Health and the Australian Department of Health are working tirelessly to manage and contain the impact of COVID-19 for Australians and Queenslanders alike,” they said.

“The Department continues to follow the advice of Queensland Health in relation to the management of this significant health issue.

“Any decision to close a school or early childhood centre is not taken lightly and would be based on advice from the Chief Health Officer, including a full assessment of any risks to the health and welfare of staff, students and children.

“Continuity of learning is an extremely important consideration in our response planning and, as in other disaster and emergency management events, the department has online learning materials and virtual classroom capability that can be used by schools where appropriate to support sustained curriculum delivery.”

