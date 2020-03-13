CORONAVIRUS: How St John’s is responding

DUE TO news of mass gatherings being cancelled in Queensland and a confirmed case of coronavirus in Kingaroy – it has come in to question whether schools will be running as normal next week.

Mass gatherings of more than 500 people – like sporting games, concerts, and festivals – will be banned from this Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus across Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has just announced.

According to Queensland Health there has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Kingaroy.

St John’s Lutheran School principal Karyn Bjelke-Petersen said they were taking measures against the ongoing Coronavirus threat.

“Like every large school community, St John’s is monitoring the situation closely and reinforcing the importance of good personal hygiene with staff and students,” she said.

“A number of school camps are scheduled to take place during the next few weeks and we’re working with relevant school governing bodies and seeking their expert advice as part of our planning process for these excursions.

“St John’s will continue to monitor the situation and update the school community as needed.”