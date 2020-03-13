CORONAVIRUS: ‘If I get it, I’m dead’

LES Richmond is 68-years-old, and with a case of coronavirus confirmed in Kingaroy, he is now fearing for his life.

Les has 20 per cent lung capacity and is on oxygen 24/7 as a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema and silicosis from the workplace.

He tried calling Queensland Health to confirm whether coronavirus had come to the South Burnett as soon as he heard the rumours around town.

"I called Queensland Health and they said they'd neither confirm nor deny the case," Les said.

"I just wanted to know for my own safety: 'Is there, or isn't there?'"

"I'm astounded at Queensland Health."

Les believes the government department should've communicated with people sooner that there was a suspected case.

"If I get it, I'm dead."

Les said his 65-year-old wife also has silicosis from the workplace, and she was in town when the case was confirmed.

"I called her up and said, 'Get home immediately'.

"I told her to get masks at the chemist.

"Thankfully we live out of town, but we were only in town yesterday doing our shopping," he said.

"We can't venture into town now, we have to take all precautions."