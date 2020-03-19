Coronavirus in the Burnett: Stay informed with the latest news

WITH an increasing number of us being forced to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the South Burnett Times will be here to bring you all the latest breaking news and critical information.

Through email, alerts and our social media page, you can keep up with the latest.

Firstly, a digital subscription to the South Burnett Times will ensure you're the first to know any local coronavirus news, health advice and local cases as soon as it happens.

As always, any emergency public safety alerts will be published as a free online story.

We currently have a special digital subscription offer where you can access unlimited digital content, as well as the digital editions of the paper, for just $1 for the first 28 days.

Not only does that give you access to the best local stories, but also the best stories from The Courier-Mail and other regional titles.

Over the next 28 days, we're keen to show you why it pays to be in the know.

You'll be the first to hear about the latest coronavirus developments as well as business openings and closures, what's going on in our local courts and council elections, job opportunities and more.

You'll also get access to email and app alerts on big breaking police and crime stories.

ENJOY YOUR DIGITAL EDITION AND NEWS APP

Your subscription also gives you access to the full digital edition of the paper - so you can read it just as you would the printed version.

That means you can sit back with your tablet or phone and flip through the paper at your leisure.

You also get access to our app where you can follow topics of interest to ensure that when new articles are published you are notified about them.

Just go to the Apple app store or Google Play for Android devices and search for 'South Burnett Times'.

Make sure you ensure notifications are enabled, so you can receive app alerts to your phone as soon as important breaking news is published.

Regular newsletters will also ensure you're up to date with the best of our local stories.

STAY INFORMED ON FACEBOOK

You can also get all the latest news directly to your news feed by liking and following the South Burnett Times Facebook page. Make sure you change your settings to see posts from us first so you don't miss out.

Here you can participate in debates with other readers, send a story tip or message to our journalists and join in the fun of our weekly 'best of the South Burnett' series, where each week we ask for nominations of our best bakeries, restaurants, pubs and more.

While we all face anxious times, be assured, that as we have been for almost 100 years, we're for you.