Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

Claire Gould
by
23rd Apr 2020 12:06 PM

 

 

New data released by the State Government reveals the region's hardest hit by coronavirus and the Queenslanders most at risk of contracting the disease.

Parents be warned! The recent decrease in coronavirus cases will not be enough to reopen Queensland's schools, with the state to maintain 'tough' stance until key criteria is met.

Meanwhile the Premier has been handed an unprecedented $3.2 billion cheque to use as she wishes in the economic and health fight against COVID-19.

And its not just the economy she's chargd with! The fate of Queensland's NRL teams rests in the hands of the Premier as the game banks on the state's border block being relaxed for next month's relaunch.
 

coronaviruspromo


 

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has claimed the coronavirus has vindicated her opposition to "globalisation", saying she warned Australia about the "dangers" years ago.

Meanwhile Chinese-Australian woman who has been attacked when walking down the street has hit out the people who abused her.

Myer has announced its stores won't be reopening until at least May 11 after Australia's coronavirus lockdown was extended.

Former sparky Codie Palmer's rum company was devastated by COVID-19 - but it's now booming thanks to a "gamechanging" booze deal.

And from providing locked-down Aussies with healthy meals, DIY laser treatments and face wipes, this is how businesses are adapting to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

