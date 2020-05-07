Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coronavirus researcher killed in suspected murder suicide

by Phoebe Loomes
7th May 2020 10:28 AM

A professor close to making "very significant findings" about COVID-19 has been killed in a suspected murder suicide.

Bing Liu, a research assistant professor was found on Saturday in his home with gunshot wounds in his head, neck, torso and extremities, Ross Police Department told reporters.

Police investigating Prof Liu's death believe a second man killed Prof Liu before returning to his own home and taking his own life, according to a report from The Sun.

Prof Liu was researching COVID-19 at the University of Pittsburgh and was close to making important findings about the deadly disease, according to his colleagues.

Police indicated the pair had been involved in a lengthy dispute regarding an intimate partner.

In a statement, the university said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and admired colleague at Pitt.

"The University extends our deepest sympathies to Liu's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

His colleagues said: "Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications."

Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp said the two men were known to each other, but there was no indication the attack was racially motivated.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus crime editors picks murder suicide

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s just fortunate this morning didn’t end in tragedy’

        premium_icon ‘It’s just fortunate this morning didn’t end in tragedy’

        News Witness to this morning’s Bunya Hwy traffic incident says all three drivers were ‘very lucky’.

        • 7th May 2020 10:00 AM
        COURT LIST: All the names appearing in court today

        premium_icon COURT LIST: All the names appearing in court today

        Crime A small number of people are due to appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court today...

        • 7th May 2020 10:00 AM
        School’s ‘limited’ online learning due to phone service

        premium_icon School’s ‘limited’ online learning due to phone service

        News Black spot program to help rural school finally get connected after weeks of...

        • 7th May 2020 10:00 AM
        Acts of kindness to spark joy in families across region

        premium_icon Acts of kindness to spark joy in families across region

        Community Well-loved community hub is doing their part to help community through new project.