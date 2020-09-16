Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Deputy Premier of Queensland Steven Miles addressed media this morning confirming restrictions will ease across the Darling Downs Health region. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
Deputy Premier of Queensland Steven Miles addressed media this morning confirming restrictions will ease across the Darling Downs Health region. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard
Health

Coronavirus restrictions easing across the South Burnett

Tristan Evert
16th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER no new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Queensland over the last three days, restrictions across the Darling Downs Health region are set to ease, which includes the South Burnett.

Residents can now have indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 30 people and can now visit aged care facilities and hospitals.

Queensland’s deputy premier Steven Miles said officials have done very good work to contain the cases in Queensland.

“In the past four days, Queensland has had three days with zero new coronavirus cases,” Mr Miles said.

“It has been 17 days since a confirmed case on the Gold Coast and no contact tracing has had to be done across the Darling Downs, which means we can now lift the additional restrictions that were applied to the Gold Coast Health district and the Darling Downs Health district.

“That includes restrictions on gatherings, visiting aged care centres and hospitals.”

As of 8am tomorrow these restrictions will be lifted.

darling downs health and hospital service deputy premier steven miles south burnett coronavirus
South Burnett

Just In

    Good news for stranded Aussies

    Good news for stranded Aussies
    • 16th Sep 2020 11:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Repeat offender drives unlicenced, unregistered, uninsured

        Premium Content Repeat offender drives unlicenced, unregistered, uninsured

        Crime A NORTH Burnett man will face court after police caught him committing a series of traffic offences for the fourth time.

        Man freed after attack leaves pregnant woman in hospital

        Premium Content Man freed after attack leaves pregnant woman in hospital

        News A SOUTH Burnett man was freed from jail this week after a violent attack left his...

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News Qld could slash requirements for state to reopen to NSW

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier spends more than $528k on COVID-19 polling ahead of election