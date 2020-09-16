Coronavirus restrictions easing across the South Burnett

Deputy Premier of Queensland Steven Miles addressed media this morning confirming restrictions will ease across the Darling Downs Health region. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

AFTER no new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Queensland over the last three days, restrictions across the Darling Downs Health region are set to ease, which includes the South Burnett.

Residents can now have indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 30 people and can now visit aged care facilities and hospitals.

Queensland’s deputy premier Steven Miles said officials have done very good work to contain the cases in Queensland.

“In the past four days, Queensland has had three days with zero new coronavirus cases,” Mr Miles said.

“It has been 17 days since a confirmed case on the Gold Coast and no contact tracing has had to be done across the Darling Downs, which means we can now lift the additional restrictions that were applied to the Gold Coast Health district and the Darling Downs Health district.

“That includes restrictions on gatherings, visiting aged care centres and hospitals.”

As of 8am tomorrow these restrictions will be lifted.