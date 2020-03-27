CORONAVIRUS: Stay home, don’t be selfish

IN THESE uncertain and scary times, it's more important than ever to stay home.

I've spent the past three weeks reading, watching, listening to, researching and writing coronavirus news as the South Burnett Times health and education reporter.

At times this feels a little bit overwhelming - but at the end of the day I truly believe the best way to combat fear is with knowledge.

By staying up to date with the latest statistics and advice from experts, we can all do our best to stay safe and keep others safe.

The advice from medical experts is to slow the spread by social distancing. Social distancing means staying home.

It means only leaving your home once a day for essential trips such as going to the pharmacy, grocery shopping or to purchase food elsewhere.

Only going to work if you're unable to work from home.

Only leaving the house once a day to exercise outside - but remembering to stay 1.5m away from others at all times.

This means you can still support local businesses with your one daily outing by picking up a takeaway coffee or some at-home gym equipment while getting groceries.

Many local businesses are also offering delivery - giving you the chance to support them while staying home.

Social distancing means only being in proximity with the people you live with and your significant other - only if they are following social distancing guidelines.

Otherwise you will still be putting others at risk.

Everywhere I look I have been seeing people ignoring this advice.

Please, for the greater good, stay home and practise social distancing.

To not do so is selfish, inconsid­erate and irresponsible.

Think of others who are most vulnerable and our nation's health and wellbeing instead of your own instant gratification.

Don't go over to your friend's place for dinner just because you feel like it.

Don't pick your friends up because you don't feel like driving somewhere alone.

Don't be selfish.