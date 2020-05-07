Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Location change to next coronavirus testing centre

Laura Thomas
7th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CORONAVIRUS testing centre destined for Proserpine will instead be set up in Bowen.

BHP announced last month that testing clinics would be opened in Proserpine and Moranbah under the mining giant's Vital Resources Fund.

However, a spokesman from BHP confirmed the clinic flagged for Proserpine would be relocated to Bowen.

The spokesman did not provide a reason for the move or an exact location of the Bowen clinic.

However, he said that despite the change in location the timeline for the clinic would remain the same with an expected opening in early June.

BHP allocated $7.6 million to the clinics, which will allow them to operate for six months with further funding to be considered if needed.

The service, managed by Vanguard Health, will allow patients to be tested for COVID-19 after presenting clear symptoms of the virus or following high-risk interaction.

More Stories

bhp coronavirus testing coronaviruswhitsundays testing clinic vital resources fund
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Acts of kindness to spark joy in families across region

        premium_icon Acts of kindness to spark joy in families across region

        Community Well-loved community hub is doing their part to help community through new project.

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        Politics Coronavirus: Scott Morrison takes your questions in live Q&A

        Water price freeze welcomed during ‘complex’ times

        premium_icon Water price freeze welcomed during ‘complex’ times

        Rural Move has been met with criticism by some, saying it fails to address larger issues.

        Taabinga students making the most of learning from home

        premium_icon Taabinga students making the most of learning from home

        Education Despite being separated, staff and students at Taabinga State School are finding...