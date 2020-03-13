CORONAVIRUS: Will BaconFest go ahead this year?

PIG FUN: Sophie, Lucy and Ella Gottke with Sophie Vogelaar at the BaconFest Olympics.

A CONFIRMED case of coronavirus in Kingaroy has put one of our region's biggest events of the year in possible jeopardy.

Mass gatherings of more than 500 people - like sporting games, concerts, and festivals - will be banned from this Monday to limit the spread of the coronavirus across Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has just announced.

BaconFest is one of the South Burnett's biggest events of the year because of how many people attend and the monetary value it brings to the economy.

Last year BaconFest brought $660,000 to the South Burnett economy.

The figures were compiled by event research company IER using data collected during the Kingaroy BaconFest weekend.

The 2019 BaconFest was attended by 15,000 bacon lovers across the three-day festival.

Kingaroy BaconFest Chief Baconeer Kristy Board said that the festival committee was monitoring the situation closely and speaking to relevant authorities.

"This is completely new territory for our committee and our community and it's important we rally together, support each other and listen to the experts," Mrs Board said.

"We have been in touch this morning with the South Burnett Regional Council and Southern Queensland Country Tourism to seek their advice on the best way forward for Kingaroy BaconFest, which is due to take place at the end of August.

"We've also been speaking to the organisers of other events scheduled to take place in our region during the next six months to ensure that we're united in our plan of attack.

"With events changing so rapidly it may be some time before the way forward becomes clear but any decision will be made with the safety of our community in mind."