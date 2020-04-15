CORONAVIRUS: Will the hospital redevelopment go ahead?

The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is continuing and remains on track for completion in 2021. Photo: Darling Downs Health

DESPITE the current global health pandemic and new social distancing regulations, the $73 million Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment will go ahead.

This was according to a Queensland Health spokesperson.

“The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment is continuing and remains on track for completion in 2021,” they said.

“Queensland Health is working closely with Broad Construction to monitor progress, manage risks associated with COVID-19 and keep workers safe.”

Last year Broad Construction Services was brought onsite as the contractor for the construction phase of the project.

The Kingaroy Hospital redevelopment project will deliver a new hospital building, two operating theatres, two birthing suites, inpatient and outpatient wards and an expanded emergency department, which will include an emergency short stay unit.

The hospital is set to provide more patient treatment spaces, increase the range of surgical services available and improve the hospital’s role as a hub for trauma, paediatric, obstetric and rehabilitation services.

Most recently in the redevelopment the new ground-floor concrete slab of the new hospital has been completed.

With the first-floor concrete slab being well on its way.

Project director Phil Gregory said about 2167 cubic metres, or 342 truckloads of concrete had been delivered to site so far.

“The completion of the first stage towards the end of this year will deliver a new emergency department, medical imaging, pathology, pharmacy, theatres, inpatient facilities and a maternity unit including two birthing suites,” Mr Gregory said.

“The entire hospital campus is a hub of construction activity now with civil works under way, and visitors will soon notice the new main hospital appearing above the roof line of the old building.”