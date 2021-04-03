Corrupt council CEO pockets sale profit of $300k

Disgraced former Ipswich City Council CEO Carl Wulff has sold one of his Springfield Lakes houses, making a $296,000 profit. And he gets to keep every cent.

The Crime and Corruption Commission and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions both confirmed there are no outstanding "proceeds of crime action" against Wulff, meaning the former top bureaucrat can keep it all.

Wulff pleaded guilty to two counts of official corruption and one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice on February 15, 2019, and was sentenced to a total of five years imprisonment, to be suspended after 20 months.

The charges stemmed from a wide-ranging investigation into the Ipswich City Council by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC), which found that Wulff had pocketed $241,000 in corrupt payments.

That same investigation, dubbed Operation Windage, also led to the downfall of former mayor, Paul Pisasale.

Pisasale was found guilty of two counts of extortion, and was sentenced to two years imprisonment, to be suspended after 12 months.

Wulff, and his wife Sharon Oxenbridge, who herself pleaded guilty to two counts of official corruption and was sentenced to three years imprisonment, to be suspended after nine months, had previously been restrained by the court from selling any properties, according to news reports.

Property records show Wulff had two three-bedroom houses in Springfield Lakes listed in his name, which cost $152,000 each in 2010.

Property records show that one of those Springfield Lakes houses, which had been rented since it was purchased by Wulff, sold for $448,000 on February 13.

That's a $296,000 profit in 11 years.

Wulff and Oxenbridge jointly own an apartment in Brisbane's Hamilton that cost $810,000 in 2009.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed Wulff paid back $214,500.

"Confiscations proceedings were commenced by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on instruction of the Crime and Corruption Commission in June 2018, and finalised by way of a proceeds assessment order made 12 July 2018 in the amount of $214,500," the spokesperson said.

"That debt has been paid in full to the State of Queensland by Mr Wulff."

A CCC spokesperson confirmed there was "no ongoing proceeds of crime action relating to Mr Wulff".

"A previous proceeds assessment order required Mr Wulff to pay the State of Queensland $214,500. Mr Wulff complied with this order," the spokesperson said.

