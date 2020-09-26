Menu
Cartons of Victoria Bitter VB beer featuring Mark Ricciuto and Matthew Primus on the carton 08 Jun 2001. The cartons will be removed from liquor outlets following court action by SA Brewing Company.
COSTLY CARTONS: Banned beer lands mourning mates in court

Jessica Cook
26th Sep 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 5:40 AM
TWO cartons of beer, reportedly bought with good intentions, landed two men in trouble for breaking a booze ban.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Desmond Malcolm Morcom and Jason Paul Mckinley were headed to a funeral in Woorabinda when they were pulled over by police on August 6.

Asked if they had any alcohol in the car they said they had a carton of VB each in the boot.

The men claimed they didn't know Woorabinda was a dry community.

Morcom's defence lawyer told the court that although there was signage on the side of the road, the men didn't see it as they were travelling at night.

Magistrate Trinity McGarvie said she accepted their reasoning but keeping these communities dry was important to protect residents.

Morcom was fined $150 and a conviction was recorded.

Mckinley failed to attend court but he was also fined $150. However, no conviction was recorded.

