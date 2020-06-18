Could Dark Sky Park finally be a reality at the Bunyas?

The Bunya Mountains Dark Sky Park organiser Bruce Thompson is hopeful the project will come to fruition after getting the approval letters from two councils that intersect the tourist area. Photo: Contributed

The Bunya Mountains Dark Sky Park organiser Bruce Thompson is hopeful the project will come to fruition after getting the approval letters from two councils that intersect the tourist area. Photo: Contributed

THE push for the Bunya Mountains Dark Sky Park still has momentum after years of trying to get it officially recognised.

During the South Burnett Regional Council general monthly meeting councillors had to vote on the future of the conservation project.

All seven councillors voted unanimously to receive an online petition and referred it to chief executive Mark Pitt for consideration and to take relevant action.

Mayor Brett Otto said the petition requested that council reconsider issuing an updated letter of support for the Dark Sky Park, as they were also hoping to receiving one from the Western Downs Regional Council.

It also said it hoped SBRC would fund the $20000 needed for the Lighting Management Plan.

At the time of publication the petition created on community.org has gained more than 340 signatures.

The organiser Bruce Thompson wrote on the petition’s page that he wanted to gain the support from both of the two local council regions which intersected over the Bunya Mountains.

“Sign our petition to urge Western Downs Regional Council and South Burnett Regional Council who share Bunya Mountains local government to support International Dark-Sky Association designation for Bunya Mountains International Dark Sky Park,” Mr Thompson said.

“Letters of support are required from both WDRC and SBRC for Provisional Status IDA submission and designation as an International Dark Sky Park.

Conservationist and organiser of the online petition Bruce Thompson. Photo Barclay White

“Bunya Mountains International Dark Sky Park would celebrate the Bunya Mountains Dark Skies with numerous dark sky events held each year attracting thousands of tourists to the Western Downs and South Burnett regions,” he said.

“It would also preserve the dark skies so future generations can enjoy them plus it would conserve Bunya Mountains unique nocturnal fauna and flora.”

Mr Pitt has been contacted for comment.