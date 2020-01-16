Menu
CELEBRATIONS: Council will be holding events in all the South Burnett towns for Australia Day. Picture: Max Fleet
Council announces Australia Day ambassador two weeks out

Laura Blackmore
10th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
THIS YEAR the South Burnett will have a special guest join the community to help celebrate Australia Day.

Emeritus professor Ken Donald AO will travel up to the region to act as an ambassador for a day that provides an opportunity to recognise the community members who excel in their chosen field, or that go the extra mile to help others.

Council chief executive Mark Pitt said they day was an occasion to showcase what's great about the South Burnett.

"We need to remember how fortunate we are to live together here in Australia." Mr Pitt said.

"I know that the South Burnett communities will put on a memorable day and having Ken here makes it all the more special.

"Ken Donald has had a long career in medicine and medical education," he said.

As an academic he has published extensively in peer reviewed journals and text books

Mr Pitt said Ken was proud to be an Australia Day Ambassador and looked forward to joining the Australia Day celebrations in the South Burnett.

"Australia Day Ambassadors generously volunteer their time and share their Australian story at hundreds of community events on Australia Day," Mr Pitt said.

"Ambassadors continue to inspire communities where they become a guest of honour and participate in activities as diverse as the communities themselves.

"I invite the South Burnett community to get involved this Australia Day," he said.

"Come along to your local event and celebrate what makes the South Burnett great

Events happening around the South Burnett will be confirmed in the next couple of weeks leading up to Australia Day.

