Council announces reopening of Burnett swimming pool

HAPPY DAYS: Murgon residents can attend their local pool again after it being closed for a number of days. Photo: Laura Blackmore.

HAPPY DAYS: Murgon residents can attend their local pool again after it being closed for a number of days. Photo: Laura Blackmore.

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has advised residents that the Murgon Swimming Pool will resume normal operating hours from Saturday February 15 after being closed for four days.

They said the swimming pool opening hours can be found on council’s website. www.southburnett.qld.gov.au under Facilities and Recreation/Aquatic Centres.

Any inquiries regarding the Murgon Swimming Pool can be sent to council’s property team by phone 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.