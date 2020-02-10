Council announces towns set to receive sewerage upgrades

BETTER SYSTEMS: South Burnett Regional Council has announced numerous towns planned to received an upgrade to their sewerage infrastructure. Photo: Contributed

BETTER SYSTEMS: South Burnett Regional Council has announced numerous towns planned to received an upgrade to their sewerage infrastructure. Photo: Contributed

AS PART of the council’s sewerage capital works program, the South Burnett Regional Council is undertaking a sewer relining program across the Murgon, Wondai and Nanango sewerage schemes.

A spokesman from the council said it was a way to show its commitment to ensure the long-term sustainability and efficiency of the region’s sewerage infrastructure.

They said Relining Solutions had been awarded the contract for the works being delivered as part of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Council’s Sewer Relining Program, which is a region-wide initiative to deliver cost savings to council.

Phase one of the program has been completed, which involved the use of CCTV robotics to inspect all sewers within the schemes.

The CCTV data was used by the council to assess and identify critical sections of the sewer network that requires remedial works.

Now, the council has said phase two of the program, involving the rehabilitation of the network, will include the installation of plastic liners in the pipelines, grinding of deposits and roots and clearing obstructions in the pipeline.

Rehabilitation works are planned to start on Monday, February 24, with the proposed sequence of works to start at Murgon, Wondai and then followed by Nanango.

the spokesman said further notifications to affected customers would be provided when works are occurring in their area.

Access to manholes on customer properties will be necessary, with contractors undertaking works as being assisted by council staff.

Completion of works is scheduled for mid to late May 2020 based on the contractor production rate for liner installation, weather permitting.

The completion date will however be dependent on effectivity of grinding works and removal of blockages, which can only be confirmed once works begin.

Council apologised for any inconvenience caused during this time and thanked the public for their patience.

For further inquires contact council’s water and wastewater team by phone 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.