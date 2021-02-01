Council approves extra resources to tackle rain-fueled grass

South Burnett Regional Council has welcomed the high rainfall in the region and recently approved a temporary change to Council’s mowing program.

It was recognised that higher than average rainfall and high humidity has resulted in grass growing quickly. To deal with these circumstances, the council has approved changes to the regular mowing schedule so that extra resources can be engaged to ensure town entries, high use parks and cemeteries are maintained and presentable.

The council's parks and gardens staff are working hard to mow parks, reserves, sporting fields and roadsides to ensure the region is presented to a high standard.

Mayor Otto said the significant rainfall across the region has meant substantial grass growth and a need to review Council's approach.

"Council is quite aware of the growth and we're not only taking immediate action, but also undertaking a complete review of service standards for parks and gardens," Cr Otto said.

"Council crews are working tirelessly to address the grass growth and backlog of works, in conjunction with extra resources being engaged to help.

"I would ask residents to be patient while Council works through this current period to ensure our parks and streets are presented to a standard the community expects.

"Longer term, Council will be considering future changes to operations to ensure we remain flexible for high growth periods, without over committing costs."

For further information, contact the council's Parks and Gardens team on 4189 9100 or email info@sbrc.qld.gov.au.

