Council CEO ‘sleeping out’ for the homeless
SOUTH Burnett Regional Council CEO Mark Pitt will be ‘Sleeping Out’ to raise money for St Vinnies this month.
Mr Pitt said his initial goal was to raise $500 for the cause.
“People have been so great and I beat that really quickly,” he said.
“So then my goal was $1000 and now my goal is $2000.
“Hopefully I’ll reach that very soon.”
Mr Pitt said this was his first time taking part in the St Vinnies Sleep Out.
“I’ve been thinking about doing it for a while but this is the year,” he said.
“Usually you do a big sleep out with everyone who’s doing it.
“But this year we’re just doing it separately.
“It’s looking like I’ll be doing it in my backyard.
“I think this is a great cause because it raises funds to help the homeless.
“Which is a problem in the South Burnett and I want to help them out in any way I can.”
You can donate online.