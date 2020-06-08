Council CEO ‘sleeping out’ for the homeless

SLEEPING ROUGH: South Burnett Regional Council CEO Mark Pitt will be raising money for the homeless by taking part in the St Vinnies Sleep Out. Photo: contributed

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council CEO Mark Pitt will be ‘Sleeping Out’ to raise money for St Vinnies this month.

Mr Pitt said his initial goal was to raise $500 for the cause.

“People have been so great and I beat that really quickly,” he said.

“So then my goal was $1000 and now my goal is $2000.

“Hopefully I’ll reach that very soon.”

Mr Pitt said this was his first time taking part in the St Vinnies Sleep Out.

“I’ve been thinking about doing it for a while but this is the year,” he said.

“Usually you do a big sleep out with everyone who’s doing it.

“But this year we’re just doing it separately.

“It’s looking like I’ll be doing it in my backyard.

“I think this is a great cause because it raises funds to help the homeless.

“Which is a problem in the South Burnett and I want to help them out in any way I can.”

You can donate online.