Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLEEPING ROUGH: South Burnett Regional Council CEO Mark Pitt will be raising money for the homeless by taking part in the St Vinnies Sleep Out. Photo: contributed
SLEEPING ROUGH: South Burnett Regional Council CEO Mark Pitt will be raising money for the homeless by taking part in the St Vinnies Sleep Out. Photo: contributed
News

Council CEO ‘sleeping out’ for the homeless

Madeline Grace
8th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council CEO Mark Pitt will be ‘Sleeping Out’ to raise money for St Vinnies this month.

Mr Pitt said his initial goal was to raise $500 for the cause.

“People have been so great and I beat that really quickly,” he said.

“So then my goal was $1000 and now my goal is $2000.

“Hopefully I’ll reach that very soon.”

Mr Pitt said this was his first time taking part in the St Vinnies Sleep Out.

“I’ve been thinking about doing it for a while but this is the year,” he said.

“Usually you do a big sleep out with everyone who’s doing it.

“But this year we’re just doing it separately.

“It’s looking like I’ll be doing it in my backyard.

“I think this is a great cause because it raises funds to help the homeless.

“Which is a problem in the South Burnett and I want to help them out in any way I can.”

You can donate online.

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than $5 million in coronavirus funding for the Burnett

        premium_icon More than $5 million in coronavirus funding for the Burnett

        News From bikeways to footpaths to sport and recreation facilities - the Burnett is set to benefit in many ways from the funding.

        New mobile tower to fill telecommunications gap

        premium_icon New mobile tower to fill telecommunications gap

        News It will help ‘build a bridge’ for residents living in rural areas in South...

        Sharks overcome pre-game temperature check drama

        premium_icon Sharks overcome pre-game temperature check drama

        Rugby League After six Cronulla Sharks players failed temperature checks, the Sharks went on to...

        UPDATE: Test results for bizarre pole park crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Test results for bizarre pole park crash

        News How a driver ended up hitting a parked car and a pole at Memorial Park in...