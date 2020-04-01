Council closes its doors, moves to online service

NO ENTRY: South Burnett Regional Council’s customer service desks have been closed to the public during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Claudio Divizia

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has taken extra measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The council’s customer service centres and administration offices are now closed to the public to limit the risk of exposure to the virus.

CEO Mark Pitt said the council would continue to monitor and respond to an ever-changing situation as the wellbeing of the residents was their top priority.

“With the health and safety of our community remaining paramount, council will now conduct business over the telephone or online rather than face-to-face”, Mr Pitt said.

“Community members are urged to contact council via phone or email for general business or payments.

“Face-to-face meetings will be conducted by appointment only.

“In addition, council will provide secure document drop-off points by arrangement through one of our customer service representatives.

“Council staff will continue to work within a risk management framework to provide services.”

Mr Pitt said council offices located in Blackbutt would continue to provide assistance on behalf of Services Australia and Queensland Government Agent Program as a one-stop shop for government services.

“We understand that at this time these services are in demand within our local community and with the support of the staff working at the Blackbutt office, we will continue to deliver these services at this time,” Mr Pitt said.

Although the council’s front counters are now closed to the public, he said council would continue “business as usual” to ensure essential core services were provided, with a focus on waste management services, water and waste water, roads maintenance and infrastructure maintenance.

Mr Pitt said council had continuity plans in place to try to minimise the impact of the coronavirus crisis to the region over coming months.

The council’s Local Disaster Management Group will continue to liaise with relevant authorities and will advise on any changes as they occur.

Council urges all residents to join them in “flattening the curve” by ensuring hygiene practices are in place and minimising contact where possible.

Members of the community are encouraged to keep informed on the latest health advice at www.health.qld.gov.au, by phoning 13 HEALTH or visiting the council website.

The council’s customer service team is available for support via phone on 1300 789 279 or 4189 9100, or online via info@southburnett.qld.gov.au or council’s website here.