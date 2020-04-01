Council confirms second South Burnett coronavirus case

The South Burnett Regional Council has confirmed they heard official word from Queensland Health of a second coronavirus case in the region this afternoon. Photo: file

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has received advice from Queensland Health that a second coronavirus case has been confirmed in the region.

The South Burnett Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) received the advice from QLD Health this afternoon (April 1, 2020).

This case will be managed by Queensland Health in accordance with care guidelines.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

The South Burnett Times has contacted Darling Downs Health for more information.

This second diagnosis for the region comes after a 53 year old male tested positive for coronavirus in Kingaroy on March 13.

He has since tested negative and is no longer required to stay in self-isolation, after making a full recovery.

Queensland Health wants everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

Follow the recommended advice from both the state and federal governments in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home if you're sick. Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately. Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.

Council urges residents to remain calm and thanks them for their understanding as the situation continues to evolve. Please be alert, not alarmed.

Members of the community are encouraged to keep informed on the latest health advice at www.health.qld.gov.au, phoning 13 HEALTH or visiting Council's website COVID-19 page at www.southburnett.qld.gov.au or Council's Facebook page for further information.

