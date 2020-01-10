Menu
QFES RESPONDS: Crews attend a fire at the Kingaroy Waste Facility for the second time in a week. Picture: Laura Blackmore
Council News

Council confirms the cause of two separate dump blazes

Laura Blackmore
10th Jan 2020 4:14 PM
SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has explained why the two separate fires started at its waste facility.

Fires broke out at the Kingaroy Waste and Recycling Facility on January 2 and January 8, requiring QFES to attend the scene.

Now, council’s chief executive Mark Pitt said the fires were not directly started at the site.

“Council has received advice that the original fire was caused by a slasher on another private property which travelled across boundaries into the landfill site,” Mr Pitt said.

“Smouldering debris from the original fire has reignited, causing a secondary fire on site.”

He said that on behalf of the council he wanted to remind residents that Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had extended a local fire ban for North Coast Region residents, including the South Burnett, until Monday, January 13.

Heightened fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban, all open fires are prohibited and all permits issued in the designated areas to light a fire have been cancelled.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website here.

