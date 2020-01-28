Council continues to show support as upgrades begin

COUNCIL UPGRADES: A number of roads will be affected as the council commences the gravel resheeting in the South Burnett. Picture: Contributed

South Burnett Regional Council has announced that gravel resheeting works will continues in a number of locations during late January and the month of February.

Gayndah Hivesville Rd, Wigton, Burra Burri Rd, Chapingah, Coolabunia Malar Rd, Hodgleigh, Meehans Rd, Memerambi, Hoggs Rd, Wooroolin and Mt Hope Rd, Booie will be affected as the council commences the upgrades along these roads.

Works will continue at Ironpot Rd, Ironpot, and Sportsground Rd and East Wooroolin Rd, Wooroolin.

The upgrades were funded through the State Government’s 2019-21 Works for Queensland Program and the South Burnett Regional Council’s 2019/20 Gravel Resheeting program.

Local access to properties will be permitted.

Motorists are requested to travel with extreme care, to drive to the road conditions and to adhere to temporary signage.

Council apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the community for their patience as the works are in progress.