Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COUNCIL UPGRADES: A number of roads will be affected as the council commences the gravel resheeting in the South Burnett. Picture: Contributed
COUNCIL UPGRADES: A number of roads will be affected as the council commences the gravel resheeting in the South Burnett. Picture: Contributed
Council News

Council continues to show support as upgrades begin

Laura Blackmore
28th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

South Burnett Regional Council has announced that gravel resheeting works will continues in a number of locations during late January and the month of February.

Gayndah Hivesville Rd, Wigton, Burra Burri Rd, Chapingah, Coolabunia Malar Rd, Hodgleigh, Meehans Rd, Memerambi, Hoggs Rd, Wooroolin and Mt Hope Rd, Booie will be affected as the council commences the upgrades along these roads.

Works will continue at Ironpot Rd, Ironpot, and Sportsground Rd and East Wooroolin Rd, Wooroolin.

The upgrades were funded through the State Government’s 2019-21 Works for Queensland Program and the South Burnett Regional Council’s 2019/20 Gravel Resheeting program.

Local access to properties will be permitted.

Motorists are requested to travel with extreme care, to drive to the road conditions and to adhere to temporary signage.

Council apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the community for their patience as the works are in progress.

gravel resheeting south burnett road upgrades south burnett south burnett regional council south burnett upgrades
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What happened to happy little Connor?

        premium_icon What happened to happy little Connor?

        News Police have revealed they are investigating the death of a little boy who was driven to hospital by his babysitter with multiple head and internal injuries.

        PHOTOS: Kumbia celebrates Australia Day

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Kumbia celebrates Australia Day

        Life The community tried out some old-school games as part of the 2020 event.

        World-first trial brings new hope to stroke victims

        premium_icon World-first trial brings new hope to stroke victims

        News A clinical trial funded by a Toowoomba charity could bring a life-changing...

        THREE-CAR COLISION: Six people rushed to hospital

        premium_icon THREE-CAR COLISION: Six people rushed to hospital

        News QAS transported patients from the horrifying scene.