South Burnett Times journalist Laura Blackmore. Photo: Elaelah Harley
News

COUNCIL ELECTION: Who will stay? And who will go?

Laura Blackmore
17th Feb 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GROWING UP in a small town it was hard not to form close relationships with the people in my community.

Whether that was through school groups or sporting organisations, I was always immersed into different social settings.

However, there was one area which I hardly touched. Even though my parents were both teachers at local schools and active community members, including part of political groups, I somewhat steared clear of the topic.

Maybe I was rebelling because my parents were so heavily involved.

Or it could of been that I didn't realise the signifcance of how a local council impacts the decisions made in regional and rural communities.

Now as a journalist we are tasked with covrering a vast range of areas every day, including the upcoming local government election to be held on March 28.

It's hard to miss all of the billboards and corflutes as you drive from one end of the South Burnett to the other.

For the past few months I have attended the monthly council meetings and listented in to what's happening across the region.

From road levys to rail trail counters, the agenda is always full of pressing matters.

So, as we lean closer to polling day, there is one thing I implore our readers to do.

If you have a burning question you want to ask a potentinal mayor or councillor candidate, don't become a keyboard wairror.

Come along to Pollies in the Pub and put your hand up when it comes to question time.

Get to know the people who are going to be in charge of making the decisions that matterr the South Burnett over the next four years.

I have no doubt that if you have something you want to know,, there will be a handful of residents who are also wanting to find out the same thing.

It's something I wish I was a part of earlier in life, but am glad to be watching this local government election unfold.

South Burnett

