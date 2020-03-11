Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Mugambi Mwamba walks into Townsville Magistrates Court facing fraud charges as the deputy chief executive officer and director of financial services for Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Photo: Jacob Miley
John Mugambi Mwamba walks into Townsville Magistrates Court facing fraud charges as the deputy chief executive officer and director of financial services for Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Photo: Jacob Miley
Council News

Council finance chief hit with fresh corruption charges

by MADURA MCCORMACK
11th Mar 2020 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A high-ranking Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council executive embroiled in a corruption investigation has been hit with more charges, the Crime and Corruption Commission has revealed.

John Mugambi Mwamba, deputy chief executive officer and financial services director for the council, was charged with 24 fraud offences dating back to January 2017 in July last year.

The CCC has revealed Mwamba, 51, had been arrested on Tuesday and charged with a further 58 fraud offences and one offence of stealing as a servant, with the alleged offences dating back to June 2014.

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on April 7.

The initial tranche of charges from last year, to which he has not entered pleas, alleges Mwamba defrauded the council of $11,684.48 over nearly two years.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CATTLE SHOW: Ag students step up at Proston Show

        premium_icon CATTLE SHOW: Ag students step up at Proston Show

        Rural PHOTOS: KSHS Ag students thrive under the pressure at the cattle show.

        Students head to Gold Coast for Storyfest

        Students head to Gold Coast for Storyfest

        News Country kids given the chance to meet children’s authors

        Kingaroy Hospital builder fined for safety breaches

        premium_icon Kingaroy Hospital builder fined for safety breaches

        News The company has been issued with three improvement notices

        BUSTED: Drug busts produce weed, meth and testosterone

        premium_icon BUSTED: Drug busts produce weed, meth and testosterone

        News Kingaroy Police managed to bust four people for possession last week.