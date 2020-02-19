Council foots million dollar bill for rainfall damage

FLOODED: Parts of the region have been flooded including Lees Bridge along Barkers Creek. Photo: Marguerite Cuddihy

DESPITE the luscious green paddocks and overflowing dams, the result of heavy rainfall over the past few weeks has had a costly outcome for the local council.

It was revealed at the South Burnett Regional Council's February meeting today that the damage caused to roads by the flooded waters would be upwards of one million dollars.

Roads and Drainage Portfolio councillor Gavin Jones said his team was working to the best of their ability to fix this side effect of the rain.

"I want to inform the people we do have about one million dollars worth of flood repair work to do across our network," Cr Jones said.

"I understand that people are frustrated when the roads are washed out with 8-10 inches of rain.

"They expect us to be there the next day, but sometimes that's not possible," he said.

"We have to get crews organised and it does take time.

"I can assure the people we are doing the very best we can on this.

Cr Jones said that even though the flood waters had caused some destruction, the region's road network was going from strength to strength.

Cr Gavin Jones with Mayor Keith Campbell. Photo: Jessica McGrath

"It's a significant amount of damage costs we are having to take because of the rain," he said.

"But it's an foreseen circumstance and we have no control over that.

"I would like to congratulate the team internally and externally.

"They are continually working to improve our road networks," he said.

"I can only see our roads getting better and better in the future."

Council is currently advising residents to take caution when travelling on three roads in the South Burnett - Clovely Ln, Redgate; McNamara Rd, Barkers Creek Flat; and Flats Rd, Chelmsford.

Council said residents should not drive in flood waters.