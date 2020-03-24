Menu
MORE CANCELLATIONS: South Burnett Regional Council has been forced to cancel a number of events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Laura Blackmore
Council News

Council forced to postpone multiple events

Laura Blackmore
24th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
DUE to the unfolding COVID-19 crisis, and in response to restrictions outlined by both federal and state governments, the South Burnett Regional Council has been forced to re-evaluate a number of council-led events and programs.

As a result, the council has decided to postpone, cancel or suspend any gatherings that could be conducive to the spread of the COVID-19 virus until further notice.

A council spokesman urged all residents help in “flattening the curve” by ensuring hygiene practices were in place and by minimising contact where possible.

The council has suspended the delivery of all library programs and events, effective from Monday, March 23.

The South Burnett’s premier food industry conference, Food Horizons, which was scheduled to run from March 31 to April 2 has been postponed.

The council spokesman said it was hoped Food Horizons would be able to go ahead in the near future, to celebrate the region’s food growth and support agriculture and manufacturing.

South Burnett engagement workshops, as part of the Burnett Water Feasibility Study scheduled for Murgon, Blackbutt and Kingaroy from March 16 to 18, have also been postponed.

The free weed seed hygiene workshop scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, at the Wondai Town Hall, had been cancelled.

