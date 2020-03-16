Council gives update on election changes amid COVID-19
EARLIER today South Burnett Regional Council joined the State Disaster Coordination Centre teleconference chaired by the Minister for Local Government, Stirling Hinchliffe.
In attendence was the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D’Ath and the Electoral Commissioner of Queensland Mr Patrick Vidgen to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 virus during the local government election period.
One of the biggest changes in the lead up to the election was the How to Vote cards.
Even though the cards will be made available at polling venues, mayoral candidates along with a majority of divisional candidates, have agreed not to physically hand out How to Vote cards, with residents invited to ‘help themselves’.
Candidates and a limited number of volunteers may still attend polling stations.
From the meeting SBRC received the following advice from the Minister:
- The local government elections will proceed as normal on Saturday, March 28
- Times for pre-polling will be extended after 5pm on days yet to be determined
- There will be no changes to the postal voting deadline, with postal voting closing 7pm Monday, March 16
- Pre-polling will be made as safe as possible with residents invited to bring their own pencil or pen
- A concierge will be available to assist elderly or at risk residents
Early voting has commennced at pre-polling booths across the region from today, Monday, March 16 and will run until Friday, March 27.
The timeframes for early voting include Monday 16 through to Friday 20 from 9am-5pm and Monday 23 through to Friday 27 from 9am to 6pm.
South Burnett venues for pre-polling include:
- Nanango – South Burnett Regional Council, 48 Drayton St
- Blackbutt – South Burnett Regional Council, 69 Hart St
- Kingaroy – South Burnett Regional Council, Town Hall Reception Room, 45 Glendon St
- Murgon – South Burnett Regional Council, 42 Stephens St
- Wondai – South Burnett Regional Council, Cnr MacKenzie and Scott Sts