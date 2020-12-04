Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lockyer Valley Regional Council Chambers, Gatton. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Lockyer Valley Regional Council Chambers, Gatton. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Council holds special, closed meeting to discuss water

Hugh Suffell
4th Dec 2020 1:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Lockyer Valley Regional Council has this morning endorsed the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Security Scheme Detailed Business Case.

The motion was passed in a special meeting, held today.

In a closed meeting, the councillors moved to endorse the business case prepared by Jacobs Australia Group for the Maturing Infrastructure Pipeline Program 2 funding agreement administered by the Queensland Government’s Department of State Development, Tourism and Innovation.

The Gatton Star contacted the council for a statement and is awaiting a response.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.

lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Drug drivers sentenced in Kingaroy Court

        Premium Content NAMED: Drug drivers sentenced in Kingaroy Court

        News HERE is a list of Kingaroy drug drivers who recently appeared in court, as police urge drivers to take more responsibility behind the wheel.

        Everyone appearing in Gayndah Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everyone appearing in Gayndah Magistrates Court today

        News NAMED: The 19 people facing Gayndah Magistrates Court today

        BUSTED: 7 Burnett drug drivers charged in three days

        Premium Content BUSTED: 7 Burnett drug drivers charged in three days

        Crime POLICE from the Kingaroy and Dalby Road Policing Unit have charged seven people...

        Celebrity chef to headline Kingaroy BaconFest 2021

        Premium Content Celebrity chef to headline Kingaroy BaconFest 2021

        News KINGAROY Bacon Fest organisers are pulling out all the stops to make the 2021 event...