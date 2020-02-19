Menu
COUNCIL PLAN: These are the changes to the road as construction continues along Lamb St at Murgon. Photo: SBRC
Council News

Council makes headway on much needed CBD upgrade

Laura Blackmore
19th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
THERE has been significant progress made to a South Burnett CBD upgrade as council continues works during the night.

The replacement of Murgon’s CBD footpath along Lamb St between Krebs St and Gore St is in the initial stages of demolition.

Council said last week they were able to complete the majority of the awning post replacements to kick start the project.

Concrete pours at the intersection of Krebs and Lamb Streets will start on Sunday, February 23 at 6pm and continue during night works.

These works are scheduled to be completed by the end of the week.

A new demolition work zone will be set up between the dog wash and the bakery on Sunday evening.

Council said the concreting works would finish by Friday morning allowing for weekend activities.

These works will result in the partial closure of the service lane and parking areas directly adjacent to the work zones.

Works occurring during standard working hours will include surveying and communication infrastructure relocation.

For further information, contact council’s infrastructure team by phone on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au

South Burnett

