South Burnett Mayor Keith Campbell along with the rest of Council has recently completed a Building Condition Assessment and 10 Year Financial Plan project for building assets.
News

Council maps out 10 year plan based on new data

Madeline Grace
26th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
COUNCIL has recently completed a Building Condition Assessment and 10 Year Financial Plan project for building assets.

This has been jointly funded through the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs – Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program, and South Burnett Regional Council.

The project saw Council to engage a consultant who inspected every Council building and structure, and recorded the building condition data, take photographs of the asset, determine maintenance items, and GPS the location of the asset.

Drone imagery of the assets roof and external walls was also undertaken, along with measurement of external walls to enable floor plans of all major buildings to be drawn.

The data capturing was an extensive component of the project as consultants and staff visited over 800 building and structural assets across the South Burnett region.

“The project has enabled Council to collect the data to be used to develop long-term financial plans to undertake renewals, replacements and upgrades to building assets,” said South Burnett Regional Council Mayor Keith Campbell.

“Without these, Council is unable to make informed decisions about when it is optimal to replace assets, effectively consider the availability of funding sources, or decide if it is possible to defer asset replacement.”

The results from this project include the following:

Plans and Reports

  • Building Condition Assessment Report- Part A
  • Building Maintenance Preventive and Reactive Register and 10 year plan – Part B
  • Building Maintenance Summary – Part C
  • Disability Access Building Assessment and Checklist – Part D
  • Building Asset Management Plan

Registers / Financial Plans

  • 10 Year Maintenance Expenditure Plan by Building
  • 10 Year Capital, Preventative, Reactive Maintenance Plan
  • Maintenance Register
  • Insurance Building Asset List
South Burnett

