Council offers helping hand to bushfire-affected towns

HELPING HAND: South Burnett Council has announced it will support regions affected by bushfire in NSW and Victoria. Picture: File

COMMUNITIES across Australia have been left devastated by the bushfire crisis, and South Burnett Regional Council will be pitching in to help communities rebuild.

Mayor Keith Campbell has extended offers of support to state and federal ministers following the serious and tragic events of 2019 and 2020 involving bushfires in both New South Wales and Victoria.

"On behalf of the South Burnett Regional Council local government area I wish to offer our assistance and support to all those affected," Cr Campbell said.

"Our region has not been immune from natural disaster and we can appreciate first-hand what these communities are feeling.

"We acknowledge and recognise the multi-agency response to these bushfires and the extraordinary actions of the emergency services, and in particular the rural fire brigades and volunteers.

"Their efforts and sacrifice are very close to our heart and they are foremost in our thoughts and prayers."

South Burnett Regional councillors Gavin Jones, Roz Frohloff, Ros Heit, Kathy Duff, CEO Mark Pitt, Danita Potter, Mayor Keith Campbell and Terry Fleischfresser who are offering support to communities affected by the bushfire crisis in NSW and Victoria. Picture: File

Cr Campbell said the council stood shoulder to shoulder with the communities affected.

"Our community, like many across our nation, is commencing fundraising and support activities though service groups and charitable associations," he said.

"We have been advised that our offer has been well received with thanks, and we have been asked to wait until the current fire fight is over to determine what needs might be."

If any South Burnett residents would like to help out, you can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund at www.redcross.org.au/bushfires or by calling 1800-RED-CROSS (1800 733 276).

Donations over $2 are tax deductible.

Donations support emergency teams in Australia and further afield, including those who are responding to fires in New South Wales and Queensland.

You can also donate by mail to Australian Red Cross, GPO Box 2957, Melbourne VIC 3001.