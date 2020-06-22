Council-owned block gets green light for fuel station

Diesel operated vehicles and trucks will be able to fuel-up at the Durong based station. Photo: Contributed

SOUTH Burnett Regional councillors have all voted in favour to approve a 24-hour fuel station at Burnett site

The 65,000 litre fuel cell will be located on a council owned block at the corner of the Mundubbera-Durong Rd and Chinchilla-Wondai Rd.

The unmanned facility will allow residents to re-fuel vehicles and trucks in the northwestern corner of the site after residents lost their access to a fueling point when the Durong Store closed in 2017.

Councillor Kathy Duff said during the meeting she was in favour of the station because it would be a huge boost for the community.

“I know there has been concern from the people who own the closed shop because there is still fuel located there," Cr Duff said.

“If anyone purchases that shop, there is petrol and diesel.

“They think that it will undermine the opportunity to sell that store.

“I am supporting this because the Durong Store has been vacant for a very, very long time,” she said.

“I think even if the truck stop is adjacent, they will still have the option to sell unleaded fuel because the cell is purely for diesel.

“I also think it will actually make it more attractive to put a shop there because now you’ll have a designated truck stop plus diesel there and that shop also sold food and groceries.”

Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones said he was also in favour of the fuel-cell as he could see the chance for a business-savvy person to use it to their advantage.

“I understand the concerns that have been brought up from the council, I totally agree it has the potential to become a hub of the community,” Cr Jones said.

“The shop, unfortunately yes, it may deter a sale.

“If I owned that shop I’d certainly be looking at setting up some sort of cafe/restaurant and working with the people who are going to build the fuel-cell out there.

“I think there is huge potential.”

Council will now work towards making the block of land ready and will put out a public tender for a company to take on the fuel-cell.