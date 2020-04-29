Council portfolios revealed at SBRC meeting
THE South Burnett Regional Council has today finalised which councillor will be dealing with each portfolio for the new council term.
In a meeting this morning, each councillor had the opportunity to provide a statement regarding their portfolio.
The portfolios are as follows:
Mayor Brett Otto – finance, ICT, human resources
Division 1 councillor Roz Frohloff – water, waste water, waste management and sport and recreation.
Deputy mayor, Division 2 councillor Gavin Jones – roads and drainage
Division 3 councillor Danita Potter – community, arts, tourism and health services
Division 4 councillor Kirstie Schumacher – economic development and corporate performance
Division 5 councillor Kathy Duff – natural resource management, rural services, parks and indigenous affairs
Division 6 councillor Scott Henschen – planning and property
The next council meeting will be Wednesday, May 20, with all meetings live-streamed through the council website under ‘council meetings’.