Council portfolios revealed at SBRC meeting

THE South Burnett Regional Council has today finalised which councillor will be dealing with each portfolio for the new council term.

In a meeting this morning, each councillor had the opportunity to provide a statement regarding their portfolio.

The portfolios are as follows:

Mayor Brett Otto – finance, ICT, human resources

Division 1 councillor Roz Frohloff – water, waste water, waste management and sport and recreation.

Deputy mayor, Division 2 councillor Gavin Jones – roads and drainage

Division 3 councillor Danita Potter – community, arts, tourism and health services

Division 4 councillor Kirstie Schumacher – economic development and corporate performance

Division 5 councillor Kathy Duff – natural resource management, rural services, parks and indigenous affairs

Division 6 councillor Scott Henschen – planning and property

The next council meeting will be Wednesday, May 20, with all meetings live-streamed through the council website under ‘council meetings’.