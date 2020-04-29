Menu
The newly elected South Burnett Regional Council Kirstie Schumacher, Kathy Duff, Danita Potter, Roz Frohloff, Mayor Brett Otto, Scott Henschen and Deputy Mayor Gavin Jones. Photo: Laura Blackmore
Council News

Council portfolios revealed at SBRC meeting

Tristan Evert
29th Apr 2020 12:19 PM
THE South Burnett Regional Council has today finalised which councillor will be dealing with each portfolio for the new council term.

In a meeting this morning, each councillor had the opportunity to provide a statement regarding their portfolio.

The portfolios are as follows:

Mayor Brett Otto – finance, ICT, human resources

Division 1 councillor Roz Frohloff – water, waste water, waste management and sport and recreation.

Deputy mayor, Division 2 councillor Gavin Jones – roads and drainage

Division 3 councillor Danita Potter – community, arts, tourism and health services

Division 4 councillor Kirstie Schumacher – economic development and corporate performance

Division 5 councillor Kathy Duff – natural resource management, rural services, parks and indigenous affairs

Division 6 councillor Scott Henschen – planning and property

The next council meeting will be Wednesday, May 20, with all meetings live-streamed through the council website under ‘council meetings’.

South Burnett

