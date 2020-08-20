Council raises possibility of stage four water restrictions

WATER security continues to be the topic on everyone’s minds across the region and depending on rain, residents can potentially expect tougher water restrictions in the future.

The region has been on level three water restrictions since the end of 2017 and dams across the South Burnett are beginning to hit concerning levels.

At yesterdays South Burnett Regional Council meeting, Cr Roz Frohloff who holds the portfolio for water, waste water and waste management said Gordonbrook Dam was nearing 50 per cent.

“As of 23 July, BP Dam was at 16.3 per cent, Boondooma was at 34.1 per cent, Boobir was at 21 per cent and Gordonbrook has dropped to 55 per cent,” Cr Frohloff said.

“Council will continue seeking alternate water supplies with drought conditions continuing and council will continue to monitor water restrictions with all towns remaining on level three restrictions.”

Mayor Brett Otto said water security continues to be a major issue for the region.

“I have raised this issue before, it’s very concerning for the region as we approach that nervous area of 50 per cent at Gordonbrook,” Cr Otto said.

“We will continue to work with the state government on the issue in the coming weeks and months.”



With no major rainfall since the start of the year, Cr Kirstie Schumacher asked the question – with dam levels dropping, do we need to start looking at increasing restrictions knowing we may not get any rain this year?

South Burnett Regional Council general manager Aaron Meehan said council have every intention of workshopping possible changes.

“It’s our intention to workshop any possible changes with Council on water restrictions,” Mr Meehan said.

“We currently have a draught policy that was due for consolation, however was placed on hold until post Kingaroy transformation project.

“Between now and December we are in a position where we do have time to work through that and I think it’s an opportunity to recommence the plan and get those strategies happening.”

