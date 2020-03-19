Council receives $1.2M to fix flood- damaged roads

FLOODED: Parts of the Burnett Highway that were flooded including Lees Bridge along Barkers Creek. Photo: Marguerite Cuddihy

FLOODED: Parts of the Burnett Highway that were flooded including Lees Bridge along Barkers Creek. Photo: Marguerite Cuddihy

WHILE heavy rain has been welcomed across the drought-hit region during the last few months, the South Burnett’s road network has sustained a significant amount of damage due to flooding.

South Burnett Regional Council’s roads and drainage portfolio holder, Councillor Gavin Jones, told those at the March South Burnett Regional Council meeting that council was unable to fix the roads straight away due to funding issues.

“We saw all of the videos and photos from social media of the damages,” Cr Jones said.

“However, they didn’t understand as a council we were trying to get funding so we wouldn’t spend ratepayers’ money on this.

“I have good news, which I am very proud to announce today. As of yesterday the disaster assistance is now available through council to help clean up the damages from the floods.

“We have been successful in receiving $1.2 million from the state and federal governments.

“This will be more beneficial to the community in the long term.”

Councillor Gavin Jones with Mayor Keith Campbell. Photo: File

Council made a $30,000 investment to buy RACAS data system, which Cr Jones said was well worth it, especially in times like this when roads became damaged.

“It essentially takes a video of the damages and we can map that out,” he said.

“We can then use that as evidence to make a claim for funding.

“It has been so efficient and cost saving for us.”

Cr Jones said previous work on the road network that had been undertaken since he took on the roads and drainage portfolio had also significantly helped limit the damage caused by the flooding.

“Most of the damages have been in the gutters,” he said.

“Before the prior work we did a few years ago, the damages were in the middle of the road because the road network was a disgrace.

“Work we have done on the roads is forcing the water off the roads and into the gutters to where it should be.

“I’ll also admit we need to do more work in the gutters, but the upgrades have helped in this situation.”