Council releases next stage of road upgrades for region
AS A part of a South Burnett Regional Council’s plan to improve the road network, they have released a new stage of construction to start over the coming weeks.
Funded by the Queensland Government’s 2019-2021 Works for Queensland Programme, the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme and SBRC’s 2019/2020 Gravel Resheeting program, they will commence at the start of June.
A representative from council said essential works will continue to be delivered however some reprioritisation of works may be necessary depending on available resources and future government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gravel resheeting and upgrade works are scheduled to commence in the following locations:
- Mondure Rd, Mondure – Shoulder Resheeting
- Mondure Crossing Rd, Glan Devon
- Wilsons Rd, Windera – Shoulder Resheeting
- Reagon Rd, Booie
- Old Esk North Rd, South East Nanango
- Haynes Kite Millar Rd, Blackbutt South
- Nanango Neumgna Rd, South Nanango
- Reeve Rd, South Nanango
- Morgans Rd, Windera
- Flats Rd, Wheatlands
- Kangaroo Yard Rd, Wheatlands
- Boonenne Rd, Goodger
- Dangore Mountain Rd, Dangore
Road works will continuing at the footpath along Haly St, Wondai and Old Esk Rd, Taromeo.
Council said in order to provide a safe work environment, the work areas will be controlled by signage or with traffic controllers as required.
Local access to properties within the work area will be permitted.
Motorists are requested to travel with extreme care, to drive to the prevailing conditions and to adhere to signage.