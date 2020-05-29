Council releases next stage of road upgrades for region

A number of roads will be affected once the council commences upgrading the roads in the South Burnett. Photo: Contributed

A number of roads will be affected once the council commences upgrading the roads in the South Burnett. Photo: Contributed

AS A part of a South Burnett Regional Council’s plan to improve the road network, they have released a new stage of construction to start over the coming weeks.

Funded by the Queensland Government’s 2019-2021 Works for Queensland Programme, the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme and SBRC’s 2019/2020 Gravel Resheeting program, they will commence at the start of June.

A representative from council said essential works will continue to be delivered however some reprioritisation of works may be necessary depending on available resources and future government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gravel resheeting and upgrade works are scheduled to commence in the following locations:

Mondure Rd, Mondure – Shoulder Resheeting

Mondure Crossing Rd, Glan Devon

Wilsons Rd, Windera – Shoulder Resheeting

Reagon Rd, Booie

Old Esk North Rd, South East Nanango

Haynes Kite Millar Rd, Blackbutt South

Nanango Neumgna Rd, South Nanango

Reeve Rd, South Nanango

Morgans Rd, Windera

Flats Rd, Wheatlands

Kangaroo Yard Rd, Wheatlands

Boonenne Rd, Goodger

Dangore Mountain Rd, Dangore

Road works will continuing at the footpath along Haly St, Wondai and Old Esk Rd, Taromeo.

Council said in order to provide a safe work environment, the work areas will be controlled by signage or with traffic controllers as required.

Local access to properties within the work area will be permitted.

Motorists are requested to travel with extreme care, to drive to the prevailing conditions and to adhere to signage.