Council reserves to have prescribed burns

The South Burnett Regional Council will undertake several prescribed burns over the next few months.

The South Burnett Regional Council will undertake several prescribed burns over the next few months.

PRESCRIBED burns will be undertaken within South Burnett Regional Council reserves until August.

The council advises residents the burns started on Sunday, March 1, and will continue until Monday, August 31.

The operations are carried out by qualified and experienced operators.

Prescribed burns play an important part in wildfire mitigation and biodiversity conservation.

Locations for the burns include: Blackbutt Tip Reserve; Nanango Fauna Sanctuary; Staines Road Reserve; Wooroolin Wetland; Booie Reserve; Boondooma Dam; Coomba Falls; Gordonbrook Dam; Goodger Reserve; Maidenwell Reserve; Mt Wooroolin Reserve; Old Esk Road Quarry Reserve; Proston reserve and Wondai Airport.

Residents and businesses around the burn area are reminded to take precautions.

Keep doors and windows closed to prevent smoke entering homes and keep outdoor furniture under cover to prevent ember burns.

Retract pool covers to prevent ember damage and remove washing from clotheslines.

Residents are also reminded that dumping of household waste on council land is not permitted and fines apply.