Council reveals $6M ‘Battleplan’ for life after virus

THINKING FORWARD: Staff at the South Burnett Regional Council are committed to creating financial stability for the region post coronavirus. Photo: Laura Blackmore

TO COMBAT financial hardship across the region, the South Burnett Regional Council has released its ‘Battleplan’ to help kickstart the economy post coronavirus.

In conjunction with Queensland councils and the Local Government Association of Queensland, the action plan is part of a wider project set out by the State Government to help regional towns prepare for life after the pandemic.

Mayor Brett Otto said it was vital to create financial stability for residents in the region during these testing times.

“We are joining other councils across Queensland to secure critical economic stimulus from the State Government to help our communities through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cr Otto said.

“South Burnett Regional Council has identified a list of projects it stands ready to deliver under the Local Government Association of Queensland’s job-creating $608 million Battleplan for Queensland Local Communities.”

Cr Otto said the plan would be financially beneficial and also create a better quality of life for the region’s residents.

“Our projects will not only help kickstart the local economy, but will generate jobs, improve the quality of life for our local residents and encourage visitors to the region,” he said.

“Parks, water, roads, bridges and upgrades to community facilities are important to our community and we have 36 shovel-ready projects that, if funded, will kickstart our economy and make a significant impression on our future.

“Our Battleplan includes a $2.8 million Green Spaces Redevelopment to refurbish rural town parks through landscaping, tree replacement, gardens, seating, shade structures and pathways, along with a $750,00 Town Pride Project to convert grass medium strips in town centres to concrete and artificial turf for drought mitigation.

“The proposed $3 million Maidenwell Bunya Mountains Road Sealing will also see the extension of new works and sealing of remaining unsealed road sections of 2.8km.”

Cr Otto said he believed the Battleplan would provide a critical boost to the construction, tourism and small business sectors in the region.

In addition, the plan will assist with apprenticeships and traineeships for those looking to enter the workforce for the first time, and create work for local businesses, contractors and labourers, both now and into the future.

He said these projects, big and small, would directly contribute to the region’s economy and regional GDP.

For further information regarding South Burnett Regional Council’s Battleplan, call council on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.