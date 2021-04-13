Council reveals when recycling will be discussed again

South Burnett Regional Council has confirmed the option of kerbside recycling bins won’t be looked at again until at least next year.

Recycling options are often discussed on social media, particularly when discussing rate bills and the services ratepayers receive.

But according to a council spokesperson, major challenges are holding back recycling options for the South Burnett.

“One challenge is an increased cost to provide a kerbside recycling collection service,” the spokesperson said.

“Another challenge is if markets for the processing of recyclable materials are not developed or fall over then there may not be anywhere to send the material and it would need to be stockpiled or landfilled.

“Additionally, a challenge when moving from a single-bin (typically red bin general waste) to a double-bin (general waste and recycling) system is possible for contamination of the recyclable product (people disposing of putrescible general waste in the recycling bin).”

The spokesperson told the South Burnett Times the major factor holding back the implementation of kerbside recycling was the potential cost for ratepayers.

South Burnett council had investigated kerbside options in 2013, and a survey found two-thirds of respondents were interested in the service but the majority were hesitant of the cost.

“This resulted in the council at the time not introducing kerbside recycling due to the additional financial burden upon ratepayers, combined with the rates increase during this period,” the spokesperson said.

“Subsequent councils have considered the subject of kerbside recycling collection since that decision.

“However, the cost implications have continued to prevent this service from coming to fruition.”

The spokesperson also confirmed the council’s current waste collection contract’s earliest expiry date is July 1, 2022, and that the council may review recycling options and contract extension options at this time.

“Council continues to consider and assess recycling options in line with the long-term Waste Management Strategy,” the spokesperson said.

“When recycling opportunities are identified by or presented to Council then they are assessed on their sustainability and wider environmental benefit prior to implementation.

“A recent example of this is the rollout of e-waste recycling across Council’s four major Waste Facilities.”

The council offers an array of recycling services available throughout the region. These include:

Cans/bottles – Blackbutt Transfer Station, Kingaroy Waste Facility, Murgon Waste Facility, Wondai Waste Facility and Nanango Waste Facility. Additionally, eligible containers are able to be deposited at Containers for Change Container Refund Points in the region i.e. in Cherbourg and 13 Kingaroy Street, Kingaroy.

Batteries (car/truck) – Blackbutt Transfer Station, Kingaroy Waste Facility, Kumbia Waste Facility, Memerambi Transfer Station, Murgon Waste Facility, Nanango Waste Facility, Wattle Camp Transfer Station and the Wondai Waste Facility.

Cardboard and paper – Blackbutt Transfer Station, Kingaroy Waste Facility, Murgon Waste Facility, Nanango Waste Facility and the Wondai Waste Facility.

Cooking oil – Kingaroy Waste Facility.

E-waste – Kingaroy Waste Facility, Murgon Waste Facility, Nanango Waste Facility and the Wondai Waste Facility.

Mobile phones – designated receptacles at Council’s Customer Service Centres.

Motor oil – Blackbutt Waste Facility, Cloyna Waste Facility, Hivesville Transfer Station, Kingaroy Waste Facility, Kumbia Waste Facility, Memerambi Transfer Station, Murgon Waste Facility, Nanango Waste Facility, Proston Waste Facility, Wattle Camp Transfer Station and the Wondai Waste Facility.

Scrap metal – Blackbutt Waste Facility, Brigooda Transfer Station, Cloyna Waste Facility, Durong Transfer Station, Hivesville Transfer Station, Kingaroy Waste Facility, Kumbia Waste Facility, Memerambi Transfer Station, Murgon Waste Facility, Nanango Waste

