Mackay Regional Council is seeking an order to enter a Slade Point property on Keswick Street
Council News

‘Hobbyist’ fights council order to tidy property

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
25th Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:09 AM
A Slade Point 'hobbyist' has argued against orders allowing council workers to enter his property and tidy up.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard there were hundreds of tyres, numerous car bodies and other materials scattered throughout the Keswick Street yard prompting complaints to Mackay Regional Council.

"This had been ongoing for a number of years," solicitor Kate Bone, acting for the council, said.

But property owner Laurie William Genrich, who self represented in court, claimed he had taken steps to remove the clutter.

Mackay Regional Council has sought court orders to enter the property, with police help if needed, and tidy up.

"At Mr Genrich's cost," Magistrate James Morton said.

"That's right," Ms Bone said.

Ms Bone told the court a council officer had gone to the property on Monday and taken photos from the front yard.

"As you can see there's numerous car bodies on the property," she said.

"There's also photos of many loose objects and materials."

Ms Bone said the council had previously obtained warrants to inspect the back yard which was piled with "hundreds of car tyres and … materials, various motorbikes and parts".

"The issue for council is … it's received complaints previously about the property," Ms Bone said.

"Numerous periods have been given for the property to be tidied and to date that hasn't been complied with."

The court heard there was a section under local laws that dealt with unsightly residences "which are likely to attract and harbour reptiles".

But Mr Genrich said he had already had a conversation with the council about the tyres.

"They will be removed," he said, adding he had recent photos from Monday as well showing improvements to the address.

"There was a car body there and that has since been removed."

Mr Genrich said he had another car body that had been put on a trailer "over the last weekend" and now all the vehicles on his property were "all on wheels and drivable"

Magistrate James Morton asked if Mr Genrich was running a car yard from his house.

"No no I'm just a car hobbyist," Mr Genrich said, adding he had BMWs, RX7s and an 82 Camaro.

"There's two I'm in the process of selling, they're old utes … and they're going to be gone off the property."
Mr Genrich said some of his other vehicles would be moving to a property at Kingaroy.

Matters were adjourned until April so council workers could return to the property to see if court orders were still necessary.

