Council sets aside funds for new flood warning signs

LONG-AWAITED PROJECT: The proposal includes automated flood warning signs to be installed across the South Burnett region. Photo: Marguerite Cuddihy

LONG-AWAITED PROJECT: The proposal includes automated flood warning signs to be installed across the South Burnett region. Photo: Marguerite Cuddihy

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has allocated $175,000 from the 2020/21 infrastructure budget to contribute towards the total cost of a new project.

Council plans to undertake the installation of automated road flood warning signs in key locations within the region.

Mayor Brett Otto said council would propose a grant application to WBBROC in order to obtain dollar-for-dollar funding with the estimated price currently at $350,000.

All seven councillors voted unanimously in favour of the funding for the proposed signs.

READ MORE:

$19 million safety upgrade for D’Aguilar Hwy

Burnett pays tribute to well-respected agriculturalist

SPOT FAMILY NAMES: Historic mural to lure tourists

Councillor Kathy Duff said she believed this move would create a safer road network.

“I have been absolutely pushing for this since 2008,” she said.

“When the Stuart and the Boyd roads flood, council staff can often not get out there.

“In 2008 I was part of a situation where someone drove through the flooded area because once upon a time the Durong Store was open and at that stage it would have been closed.

“They used to put a sign up to say there was water over the bridge and because there was no one at the store and no one was able to put up a sign, they came in not knowing the area and drove straight into the area.

“I was on the other side and I could here the noise,” she said.

Councillor Kathy Duff at the June general monthly meeting. Photo: Laura Blackmore

“There was a man holding onto the tree and the car was washed away and we ended up getting the SES to help.

“Since then I have been paranoid about how we can get those signs out when there’s nobody out there on the Proston/Boondooma Rd, one’s at Stuart Rd.

“Same with the Durong Rd near the Boondooma Creek Bridge, both sides.

“This will be an added bonus.

“I think it’s absolutely imperative that we support this and hopefully get the funding to match the funds to make this happen.”

Council said the locations were yet the be announced.