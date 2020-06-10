Menu
OFF LIMITS: A number of council’s facilities will be closed for a period of time throughout the day to try to reduce ongoing vandalism. Picture: Craig Whitehead
Council News

Council shuts down facilities to reduce ongoing damages

Laura Blackmore
10th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
IN LIGHT of thousands of dollars worth of damage to council property, South Burnett Regional Council has been forced to close some of its facilities.

During the past six months chief executive Mark Pitt said council had to do something about this deliberate destruction to property.

“Vandalism has cost council more than $15,000 in the past seven months,” Mr Pitt said.

“The majority of damage is throughout our public amenities such as damage to toilet pedestals, systems, doors, shower heads, toilet roll holders, soap dispensers and removal of graffiti, which are extra cleaning costs.”

READ MORE:

Huge spike in vandalism costs Burnett council $15K

‘Burnett gateway’ gets upgrade after lobbying for 12 years

Business owners weigh in on CBD ’facelift’

As a result of these actions, Mr Pitt said the following facilities would be closed from June 12 between the hours of 8pm to 6am daily.

  • QEII Park, Lamb St, Murgon
  • Glendon St, Kingaroy
  • O’Neill Square, corner of Haly and King St, Kingaroy

All other public amenities in the Kingaroy and Murgon areas will remain open.

Mr Pitt said vandalism to council’s facilities, in particular, parks and gardens, could increase the risk to the public through hazards and they might be forced to close or remove facilities or equipment until repairs could be progressed.

He said there were a couple of options to help them decrease vandalism in the South Burnett.

1. Report it to the Queensland Police.

Is the incident happening now? Is the suspect still at the scene? Is anyone seriously injured or in immediate danger?

Contact triple-0 or report property damage online here.

2. Contact the council.

If you come across any damage to the council’s facilities or equipment, notify them by phone on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

Council said this would ensure they were made aware of the incident and it could be actioned.

3. Snap, Send, Solve

Reporting local issues is now a ‘snap’ away.

A new app has made it easy and efficient to notify council of issues that needed addressing in the community.

Download the Snap, Send, Solve app and submit a request.

For further information visit Snap, Send, Solve.

