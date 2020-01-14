Menu
South Burnett Regional Council will be isolating the Wooroolin water supply for required maintenance today.
COUNCIL: temporary water interruption

Madeline Grace
14th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
AS A part of Council’s routine maintenance programs and commitment to ensure the long term sustainability and efficiency of our water infrastructure, South Burnett Regional Council will be isolating the Wooroolin water supply for required maintenance today.

This will be from 7am through to 3pm.

Unexpected circumstances may alter these times.

Interruption to water supply notices have been issued to all affected customers. During the period of works, customers will be experiencing low and no water pressure.

Residents are advised to take appropriate action such as turning off the hot water system and storing enough water for this period.

Toilets may be satisfactorily flushed by quickly discharging a 10 litre bucket of water in the pedestal.

The following steps may assist following water maintenance works:

  • Flush your plumbing by running inside and outside taps;
  • Avoid using the washing machine or dishwasher should water be discoloured.

Frequently asked questions:

  • What causes discolouration in water? Water mains maintenance, repairs or flushing may result in sediment being disturbed in the water pipes, resulting in the tap water appearing discoloured. In some instances, organic material found in the main water source may also cause discolouration.
  • Who pays for the water lost while water mains are repaired or replaced? The cost is covered by Council’s maintenance budget.
  • Can the water lost during water mains repairs or maintenance be recycled? No, Council does not recycle the water for public health reasons.

Council has apologised for any inconvenience that this work may cause.

