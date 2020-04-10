Council to abide by COVID-19 measures as upgrades begin

UPGRADES: Residents might be affected in Murgon, Nanango or Wondai as council beings phase two of the sewerage works. Photo: Contributed

PHASE two of an essential upgrade to sewerage infrastructure will start next week after being delayed.

South Burnett Regional Council is undertaking a sewer relining project across the Murgon, Wondai and Nanango sewerage schemes.

Phase one of the project involved the use of CCTV robotics to inspect all sewers within the schemes, which has been completed.

The CCTV footage was used to assess and identify critical sections of the sewer network that required remedial works.

Phase two of the sewer relining program will involve rehabilitation of the network to extend the life of existing sewer infrastructure.

It was originally planned to start in February but liner delivery delays pushed the start date to Tuesday, April 14.

COVID-19 measures, in accordance with Queensland and federal guidelines, will be in place during the duration of the project.

The work is due to be finished in late August 2020, based on the contractor production rate for liner installation and weather permitting.

The completion date will also be dependent on the effectiveness of grinding works and removal of blockages, which can only be confirmed once work begin.

Relining Solutions was awarded the contract for the work, as part of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Council’s sewer relining program, a region-wide initiative to deliver cost savings to councils.

Further notifications to affected customers will be provided as work progresses.

Access to manholes on residents’ properties will be necessary by contractors undertaking the work with the assistance of council staff.

Council staff have apologised for any inconvenience this work may caused and thanked the public in advance for their patience.