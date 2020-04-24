Menu
ONLINE SAFETY: South Burnett Regional Council is hoping to create awareness around cyber privacyy as people are spending more time at home due to coronavirus. Photo: Supplied
Technology

Council to educate residents on ensuring online safety

Laura Blackmore
24th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
THE coronavirus restrictions have forced more people to work from home and the closure of schools except for essential workers children, resulting in online schooling.

South Burnett Regional Council said they would celebrate Privacy Awareness Week from May 4 to 10 because they were committed to protect and respect the personal information of community.

This year’s theme is ‘Be smart about privacy’ and references the digital world including smart technologies such as phones, watches, home-assist devices and TVs and smart city initiatives that aim to deliver services more efficiently to communities.

A spokesman from council said greater connection to the internet, use of technology and collection of data meant there were more challenges for the protection of personal information.

They said it was a reminder to residents that every day they needed to make smart choices about how they collect, use, store and share personal information.

Council said it was very important to them that they continued to deliver services, programs, infrastructure and support to the community.

PAW is an opportunity to think about the value of personal information and why it is worth protecting and promoting a culture that protects and respects individuals’ personal information. Additionally, they said it was timely to revisit their Information, Communication and Technology access and use policies and to note that serious breaches can result in actions beyond the Information Privacy Act 2009 including disciplinary proceedings or criminal prosecutions under the Criminal Code.

For more information, view council’s information privacy policy on their website here or access a range of helpful resources and tips by visiting the office of the information commissioner’s website here.

