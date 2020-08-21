Council to invest $70k into South Burnett tourism sector

THE South Burnett Regional Council have invested $70,000 into the future of the region through a new partnership with Visit South Burnett.

The collaboration comes after councillors resolved to enter into a new partnership agreement on Wednesday at a council meeting.

The funding will see the implementation of a tourism development officer and a new destinational tourism campaign.

Visit South Burnett president Jason Kinsella with South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto said the partnership is a new beginning in the development of tourism in the region.

“Tourism is hugely important to the region, we can already see the number of people flowing through the region,” Cr Otto said.

“Visit South Burnett understand the value of not just getting people to visit the region, but getting them to stay for a long period of time and spend money.

“Tourism has a very bright future in the region and I am looking forward to the South Burnett becoming know as the place to be.”

The $70,000 will be invested over a period of six months and will also include an office space for Visit South Burnett.

Visit South Burnett president Jason Kinsella said the money will be put straight to good use.

“Visit South Burnett plays an important role in drawing people to the region and draws on so many strengths from our diverse range of operators throughout the region,” Mr Kinsella said.

“This partnership creates a strong cohesive bond between local government and industry and with the strengths of both groups we are really excited about the opportunities in front of us.

“A portion of the money will go towards the procurement of a tourism development officer and the rest will go towards destinational marketing.”

As the state begins to recover from the pandemic, tourism in the South Burnett is beginning to get back to normal with several South Burnett businesses welcoming a long weekend customer boom.

Kingaroy Information Centre volunteer Maurie Franklin said visitor numbers have been consistent since reopening back in June. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Kingaroy Information Centre volunteer Maurie Franklin said the centre is seeing an average of 60 visitors a day.

“We have been seeing a lot of Queenslanders than usual coming through our doors at this time of the year,” Mr Franklin said.

“We reopened at the end of June and since have been gradually increasing in visitor numbers.

“Our job here is to assist people with things to do in the region as well as offering all of the history in the museum.”