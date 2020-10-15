Council to upgrade Bunya Mnt’s carpark ahead of busy season

Popular hiking trail in the bunya Mountsins will now be more accessible thanks to carpark upgrades. (Picture: File)

ANOTHER 41 capital works projects are set to commence across the region throughout the month of October as part of the South Burnett Regional Council’s capital works program.

Held by Councillor Gavin Jones, the roads and drainage portfolio report for the month of October includes seven upgrades under the bitumen reseal program, nine roads to be resheeted, 28 roads to be patrol graded as well as a series of roadside slashing and some storm damage repairs.

This month’s portfolio also includes the upgrade of the car park off Bunya Avenue in the Bunya Mountains.

Cr Jones said it’s great to see it’s great to be seeing results from the capital works program.

“The program started about two years ago and everyone who pays rates is getting a service somewhere along the line,” Cr Jones said.

“The people of the Bunya mountains community are really looking forward to the car park upgrades and as the number of tourists increase everyone will appreciate the work being done there.

“Thank you to the men and women who do the work that we get the credit for. We expect to continue seeing good results for the remainder of the year.”

Funded through the community droughts funding program, the Bunya Mountains car park upgrade will create additional car parks, disabled car parks, a new footpath, a widened storm drain as well as clearing walkways along the left hand side of Bunya Avenue.

The new footpath on Lamb Street in Murgon. Photo/SBRC.

Some of this month’s other major projects include the continuation to be the Murgon CBD and the Kumbia footpath upgrade.

South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto said it’s good to see so many roads being resealed throughout the region.

“The Kumbia main street has been finished and the school students are walking along the new footpath everyday,” Cr Otto said.

“I want to recognise the contribution of Cr Jones and Cr Duff over the last few years with the capital works program and I have certainly received a lot of positive feedback from people.

“The Mundubbera Durong Road upgrade is very important as it is a freight route for rural transport and Cr Jones had been working on that for some time.”

See below the full list of capital works projects happening in October:

Bitumen Reseal Program

Bunya Mountains car park upgrade – Reinstatement of Bunya Ave pedestrian access, upgrade of current car park and footpath

Dingo Creek carpark, Wondai – Upgrade carpark to bitumen seal standard

Hood Street, Proston – Kerb and channel upgrade

Kumbia Footpath upgrade – Construction of new footpath from Kumbia State School to Francis Street.

Murgon CBD – Footpath upgrade – Lamb Street Murgon

Niagara Road, Boneyside – Rehabilitation of existing seal, draining construction and flood damage repairs

Youngman Street, Kingaroy – Minor kerb and channel replacement between Avoca Street and Markwell Street

Gravel Resheeting and Heavy Formation Grade

Deep Creek Road – Shoulder Repairs

Maidenwell Upper Yarraman Road – Gravel Resheet

Mundubbera Durong Road – Shoulder Grading

Old Yarraman Road – Gravel Resheet

Reedy Creek Road – Gravel Resheet

Ryan Reagon Road – Gravel Resheet

Silverleaf Road – Reseal prep, heavy shoulder grading and gravel patching

Tarong Yarraman Road – Gravel Resheet

West Wooroolin Road – Gravel Resheet

Patrol Grading will be happening in Ballogie, Blackbutt South, Chapingah, Charlestown, Crawford, Durong, Goodger, Gordonbrook, Kingaroy and Memerambi.

Roadside Slashing will be happening in Crownthorpe, Manyung, Murgon and Tablelands.

Works are currently underway to repair road damage from the February storm on Jerrads Road, Kinleymore School Road, McLucas Roads, Niagara Road, Pedersons Road, Shellytop Road, Underwoods Road and Walkers Road.