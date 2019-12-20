Council traineeships get green light for 2020

South Burnett Regional Council will offer traineeships across a range of sectors in the new year. Picture: Michael Nolan

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has announced it will give people the opportunity to work for council in the new year.

Council has confirmed it will advertise traineeships in 2020 with positions to be spread across the region in the areas of administration, civil construction, horticulture, workplace health and safety, library, and laboratory operations.

Council has partnered with South Burnett CTC, Local Government Association Queensland and the Queensland State Government to fund, recruit and select candidates to undertake the 12-month traineeships.

Funded by the Queensland Government’s First Start program under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative, the program will provide wage subsidies to local councils and community-based organisations to employ additional trainees.

The program offers opportunities for young people and disadvantaged job seekers to gain nationally recognised qualifications and 12 months employment by undertaking a traineeship.

For further details, visit the council website or contact the council’s People and Culture team on 07 4189 9100.