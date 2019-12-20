Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Burnett Regional Council will offer traineeships across a range of sectors in the new year. Picture: Michael Nolan
South Burnett Regional Council will offer traineeships across a range of sectors in the new year. Picture: Michael Nolan
Council News

Council traineeships get green light for 2020

Laura Blackmore
20th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council has announced it will give people the opportunity to work for council in the new year.

Council has confirmed it will advertise traineeships in 2020 with positions to be spread across the region in the areas of administration, civil construction, horticulture, workplace health and safety, library, and laboratory operations.

Council has partnered with South Burnett CTC, Local Government Association Queensland and the Queensland State Government to fund, recruit and select candidates to undertake the 12-month traineeships.

Funded by the Queensland Government’s First Start program under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative, the program will provide wage subsidies to local councils and community-based organisations to employ additional trainees.

The program offers opportunities for young people and disadvantaged job seekers to gain nationally recognised qualifications and 12 months employment by undertaking a traineeship.

For further details, visit the council website or contact the council’s People and Culture team on 07 4189 9100.

south burnett council south burnett regional council south burnett regional council traineeships
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Die you f--king dog’: Man’s texts to mum shock court

        premium_icon ‘Die you f--king dog’: Man’s texts to mum shock court

        Crime Magistrate ‘appalled’ by man’s text attack: ‘You wonder why you aren’t having contact with your kids’

        Breaking down youth crime one ‘Byte’ at a time

        premium_icon Breaking down youth crime one ‘Byte’ at a time

        News How a town-wide initiative is helping keep kids off the streets and reducing youth...

        Five things to do this weekend

        Five things to do this weekend

        Whats On Enjoy a festive night out looking at Christmas lights, learn some first aid or...

        Kids give Kingaroy Hospital project a lift

        premium_icon Kids give Kingaroy Hospital project a lift

        Community Crown the crane: ‘Megga’ choice for hospital crane as kids come good in Kingaroy...